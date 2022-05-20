Telford business MyWorkwear announces Krazy Races team

The MyWorkwear ‘Krazy’ team

It has also announced its pledge to help fight dementia by fundraising at the event for its nominated charity, Race Against Dementia.

MyWorkwear had supported businesses across the UK with their workwear and uniforms for nearly 50 years. This is the first time the team has entered the Krazy Races and in keeping with its 50-year history, its soapbox has been designed by its Social media executive, Morgan Grice, with workwear and uniforms front of mind.

The business, which sponsors the University of Wolverhampton Racing team and Shropshire F1 in Schools, works closely with the automotive industry and includes McLaren and Silverstone Race Course in its extensive list of customers.

The MyWorkwear ‘Krazy’ team has been announced as James Worthington, managing director, Liz Goulden, Holly Thatcher, Lauren Melville and driver Jack Haywood, who will be donning an unusual outfit for the actual race.

MyWorkwear will be raising money for Race Against Dementia, the charity that was founded by three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, in response to his wife, Helen’s, dementia diagnosis.

Mr Worthington said: “I am personally a motorsport fanatic and am keen on anything with four wheels, even a soapbox. We are extremely excited for the race and have a large team of supporters who will be coming along to the even to represent MyWorkwear.