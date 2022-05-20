Party in the Park ready to welcome thousands for a weekend of entertainment

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals preparing for the Party in the Park

Drinks will be flowing and the music will be loud this weekend for the Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park.

The event, which opens tonight at 5pm and runs until 10pm, and then continues throughout tomorrow from 11am to 110pm, has attracted some of the county's most popular bands.

People are being encouraged to leave work and celebrate the end of restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and take advantage of an amazing choice of drink and food on offer.

There will be people enjoying hen and stag-dos, birthday parties and those just wanting to have fun.

Local brewers, drinks producers and street food vendors will be in attendance, including Hobsons Brewery, Three Tuns Brewery, The Special Cider Company, The Shropshire Distillery, Gindifferent, Bob’s Curry Hut, Fordhall Farm, Mukaase Afro Caribbean Cuisine and more.

The Campaign for Real Ale will be running a bar with all their favourite cask ales.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock through the gates tonight and thousands tomorrow.

Fibre Heroes are sponsoring the music stage, which will feature local favourites including The Vertigo Band, Five o'clock Hero, Krack On Band, Lost The Plot, Groove Dynamite, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Chasing August, Old Time Sailors, and Something 4 The Weekend.

Beth Heath, the 44-year-old director of fun for Shropshire Festivals, said: "This is the first time we will have held a party in the park.

"So many people enjoyed the Oktoberfest that we decided it would be good to have a summer event and everything is being set for people to have a great time.

"There will be a comedy tent, a 'jamaoke', a silent disco and, of course, the big music stage.

"During the entire weekend we are expecting between 6,000 to 8,000 people to descend on the park and join in the fun.

"Shropshire Festivals have lots of fun lined up including a bungee run, axe-throwing, human table football and a rodeo bull.