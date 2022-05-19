Roger Jones fashions his room in patriotic style after receiving a letter of 'thoughtfulness' from the Queen

Roger in his army uniform

Roger Jones, who lives in Bowbrook House in Shrewsbury, had a difficult start to the year after contracting Covid-19, as numbers rose across the county.

While Roger was recovering, it was the news of the Queen testing positive and the uncertainty of whether she would be able to attend the memorial service for her late husband, which prompted a letter from Roger.

The letter began with the words 'Your Gracious Majesty' and ended with 'Your Obedient Servant', having served the country himself in the Second World War.

Roger holding a rifle

Roger had been unable to spend his 95th and 96th birthdays with family due to lockdown restrictions, but was able to celebrate this year with a meal at the Corbett Arms in Uffington.

On returning home, he found a letter dated April 21 – the Queen's birthday– sent from Buckingham Palace, which had arrived just in time for Roger's birthday on April 23.

The letter thanked Roger for his thoughtfulness in writing to the Queen, on the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Now, Roger has decorated his room in Bowbrook House with Union Jack bunting, Coldstream memorabilia and has even upholstered his riser chair for the occasion.

Roger in his smart attire

Roger served in the Coldstream Guards in the Second World War as a Sherman Tank Driver and on Victory Day in 1945 he was a patient in a hospital in Brussels.

Whilst driving his tank in Germany he had been wounded by shrapnel from the tank in front which had been blown up.

A friend of Roger's, Rosie Morris said that he is a proud, patriotic man who has spent the whole of his life in the service of others – firstly in the army, then a policeman and finally a magistrates clerk.

Roger as a policeman after the Second World War Date: 1960s

Bowbrook House and residential home is owned by Jennifer and David English who also have a royal connection after they were awarded the British Empire Medal for their services to the elderly.