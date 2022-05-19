Notification Settings

Armed forces charity gives grant to Shropshire's Climbing Out project

By Sue Austin

Shropshire based charity, Climbing Out, has been chosen by the Team Forces charity to receive a grant to fund 12 military participants attending its courses.

Kelda Wood, who will receive the MBE for services to charity

Climbing Out offers outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and motivation in people who have been through a life changing injury, illness, or trauma.

It was set up by Kelda Wood, MBE, who despite a disability, completed the gruelling Atlantic Challenge, rowing 3,000 miles solo across the ocean.

Kelda said, “Our programmes give participants the tools to manage themselves, helping them to deal with not just what’s happened in the past or what they are going through right now, but also any challenges they may face in the future.

"On our residential outdoor activity programmes, mental resilience coaching is also provided, in an environment where participants can build long term friendships for ongoing support."

“Ot's fantastic for us to be taking our first steps with Team Forces. Every single penny will go to changing people’s lives – providing them with the tools to manage their mental wellbeing, move their lives forward and be happy again.

"The grant from Team Forces will help us offer invaluable support to many members of the Armed Forces. We are really grateful for the support.”

Team Forces raises funds for sport, challenge and adventure in the armed forces community in order to improve health, wellbeing and recovery.

Major General Lamont Kirkland, Team Forces chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to announce our support for Climbing Out as it delivesr programmes which help our veterans to deal with mental or physical wellbeing issues. The activities run by Climbing Out will assist in rebuilding lives by providing the inspirational goals that help veterans move beyond their disability, regain confidence and recapture their zest for life.”

Find out more at climbingout.org.uk.

