Rotarians sponsor alcohol addiction conference set up by bereaved former Shrewsbury mayor

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club donated £500 to sponsor the Share Shrewsbury charity conference ‘Alcohol – Sharing the Truth’ on May 19 and 20.

The event, which was originally scheduled for last November, had to be postponed and is now happening this month.

And Rotarians interested in attending the virtual conference – as well as other members of the public - can follow instructions on the link shareshrewsbury.org.uk/conference/

The conference is the brainchild of former Shrewsbury mayor Jane Mackenzie who lost her daughter Amy Liebich, 37, to alcohol addiction.

Over the two days the conference will hear about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment of alcohol dependence.

World-class speakers will share best practice in recovery and talk about how families can be central to this.

Jane said: “We’ll explore the ways in which stigma negatively affects recovery and highlight why we need change the way we think about addictive behaviour as well as addressing both the physical and mental issues of sufferers from the start.”

Tickets for the virtual conference can be purchased via the charity’s website shareshrewsbury.org.uk/conference/product

Jane added: “The charity regards this message as so important that we’re throwing it open for everyone to attend for free."