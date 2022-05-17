Notification Settings

Shrewsbury MP joins prayers in celebration with Muslim group

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

An MP joined a Muslim community to celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid-al-Fitr.

Daniel Kawczynski MP with members of the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre
Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski went to the Shrewsbury Muslim Centre for the occasion, which marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Councillor Becky Wall, the town's new deputy mayor, was also in attendance. They observed prayers and enjoyed the food on their visit.

Mr Kawczynski said: “My sincere thanks to all at Shrewsbury Muslim Centre for their kind hospitality and warm welcome. I spent an enjoyable afternoon with committee members eating wonderful food and observing prayers. The committee is trying to raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of their historic building, based in Preston Street, Shrewsbury. For more information on Shrewsbury Muslim Centre activities or to offer support with fundraising, email info@shrewsburymuslimcentre.org.”

