Shrewsbury BMX track gets revamp as part of £135,000 work

The BMX track in Upton Lane has been given a revamp

The track in Upton Lane, Monkmoor, has been fully redesigned and is already proving popular.

Shrewsbury Town Council put the work out to tender at the end of last year, and Clark and Kent Contractors Ltd was given the job.

Work on the project commenced at the end of March, with the new tracks opened to the public at the beginning of May.

Councillor Pam Moseley, ward member for Monkmoor, said: “I am delighted to see the completion of the fully redesigned BMX track at Upton Lane Recreation Ground, funded by contributions from the redevelopment of the nearby Crowmoor House site in Frith Close for housing.

“In addition to an exciting new layout, a separate track for beginners has been constructed alongside, making the facility suitable for all ages and abilities, and it is already proving very popular with local enthusiasts.

“The £135,000 developer contribution is also to fund a new play area and other works at the park, providing the residents of Monkmoor and beyond with much improved local facilities.”

Plans for the site included improvements to the existing BMX track, with a redesign of features as well as building a new track for beginners to give them more confidence before moving on to the larger track. The upgrades to the BMX track will provide residents with a better standard of play facilities for the area. Part of the redesign of the site also incorporated a change in the configuration of the wheeled sports track to help discourage anti-social behaviour previously experienced by neighbouring properties.

Town council leader Councillor Alan Mosley added: “We are committed to improving the facilities within the town for the benefit of our residents, and Upton Lane is part of our overall capital programme of works.

“Whilst we encountered some delays in getting the work started, it’s great to see that the new wheeled sports track has been well-received by local residents with many of our young people excited to meet the challenges of the new track. This is a welcome addition to the facilities provided by the town council for local residents.