MP welcomes Shrewsbury's 'Mini-Holland' funding

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

An MP has welcomed active travel funding that could see a town become a 'Mini-Holland'.

Philip Dunne MP
Shrewsbury is one of 19 local authorities which will receive a share of £1.5 million for a feasibility study, to assess how it could become more pedestrian and cycle friendly.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “As we focus on greener and cheaper travel to slash emissions and address the cost of living, it is vital we provide communities with the infrastructure they need to enjoy active travel.

“That is why I am pleased the government has chosen Shrewsbury as one of the towns best placed to pitch for a ‘Mini-Holland’ active travel scheme as part of the government’s long-standing commitment to improve the quality, safety and accessibility of walking and cycling routes.

“Providing the infrastructure to boost active, green and cheaper travel not only cleans our air but increases the choice of travel and makes it easier for people to keep active.

“I am also keen to see cycleways extended into rural areas to encourage both travel to work and leisure cycling in Shropshire for residents and to enable growing interest in cycling tourism in the county.”

