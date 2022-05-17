Lunchtime concert for Shrewsbury

Michael Poll

The Unitarian Church, High Street, Shrewsbury, will host the concert at 1pm.

Also a composer and conductor Michael Poll has performed across North America, South America, and Europe, including in Barbican Hall, Wigmore Hall, and the National Theatre of Panama. His debut guitar album, 7-String Bach, was hailed as masterful.

During the concert he will perform two of Bach's lute suites on his seven-string guitar.