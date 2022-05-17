Lunchtime concert for Shrewsbury

The Unitarian Church, High Street, Shrewsbury, will host the concert at 1pm.
Also a composer and conductor Michael Poll has performed across North America, South America, and Europe, including in Barbican Hall, Wigmore Hall, and the National Theatre of Panama. His debut guitar album, 7-String Bach, was hailed as masterful.
During the concert he will perform two of Bach's lute suites on his seven-string guitar.
A spokesperson said: "Come along and see and listen for yourself. Tickets are £10 - £5 for 25s and under - available from ticketsource.co.uk/smt or on the door."