Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lunchtime concert for Shrewsbury

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Classical guitarist Michael Poll will perform a lunchtime concert in Shrewsbury on Thursday (19) .

Michael Poll
Michael Poll

The Unitarian Church, High Street, Shrewsbury, will host the concert at 1pm.

Also a composer and conductor Michael Poll has performed across North America, South America, and Europe, including in Barbican Hall, Wigmore Hall, and the National Theatre of Panama. His debut guitar album, 7-String Bach, was hailed as masterful.

During the concert he will perform two of Bach's lute suites on his seven-string guitar.

A spokesperson said: "Come along and see and listen for yourself. Tickets are £10 - £5 for 25s and under - available from ticketsource.co.uk/smt or on the door."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News