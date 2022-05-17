Flower fans to get sneak peak of 300,000 blooms before they brighten up Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Group is holding an open evening

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Group is welcoming people to Shrewsbury Town Council's greenhouse for the open evening on Thursday, June 9 at 6pm.

Hundreds of thousands of blooms are nurtured at the Weeping Cross site each year for the town’s award-winning floral displays.

The town council has already started to take delivery of the summer bedding, and the greenhouse is filling with flowers ready for summer planting.

Visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the hundreds of commercial baskets ready to go out to the town’s businesses, tens of thousands of plants that will feature around the town, as well as thousands of bedding plants and hundreds of standard fuchsias destined for Shrewsbury’s 365-days-a-year show garden in the Dingle.

Guests will be given a guided tour of the greenhouse, with planting demonstrations, and there will be an opportunity to put questions to the town council’s gardening staff and Bloom committee members.

Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Group, said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we haven’t been able to hold this event since 2019, and it will be great to welcome visitors back to our ever-popular open evening.

“The greenhouse will be packed with blooms, and this is a wonderful opportunity for our residents to see the sheer scale of the flowers required for the numerous summer planting schemes around the town.

“The flowers look and smell fantastic and it’s certainly a wonderful sight to see the blooms in one place before they’re planted out. The event is also an opportunity to get useful tips from the experts who will be on hand to answer your questions and queries as well as see how people can get involved with the Bloom project for the town.”

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “We take great pride in the floral displays in the town and I’m sure that our residents will be eager to see just what goes on behind the scenes to make our town look ‘blooming marvellous’.

“Previous years has seen so many people wanting to come to our annual events, and we are pleased to be able to open our greenhouse for our residents to visit and see the number of plants we use to ensure that Shrewsbury maintains its reputation as ‘the town of flowers’. I would encourage those interested in coming along to get in register for this event.”

Booking for the free open evening is essential via Eventbrite and each timed tour slot can be booked via the Town Council’s website at: https://www.shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/partnerships/shrewsbury-in-bloom-sponsorship/shrewsbury-in-bloom-greenhouse-open-evening-2022/