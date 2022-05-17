Shrewsbury Flower Club celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee with international expert

Howard Franklin giving a demonstration at the Shrewsbury Flower Club Jubilee lunch

As many as 96 guests attended the £40-a-ticket event staged at Dorrington Village Hall – and VIPs included the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, who gave the toast to the Queen after the singing of the National Anthem.

A fundraising raffle held during the luncheon raised £1,000 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Shrewsbury Hospital.

Howard Franklin, international lecturer, demonstrator and judge of professional floristry and floral design, gave a demonstration in Constance Spry style with flowers which were in favour at the time of the Queen's Coronation in 1952.

From left; Howard Franklin, club president Barbara Evans, Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, and chair Jane Williams

Howard is also a Floral World Cup winner for Great Britain in bridal design.

Jane Williams, chairman of Shrewsbury Flower Club, said: "It was a wonderful event with bunting and flowers everywhere.

"Every one of the guests present signed a special card for the Queen.

"It was a fantastic day, with people dressed in hats and fascinators and there was a real buzz about the occasion.

"The menu included salmon terrine, jubilee chicken in prosecco sauce and a trio of puddings, including summer fruit pavlova, chocolate torte and lemon posset, and the three-course meal was provided by Jenny's Catering."