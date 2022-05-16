Car and caravan involved in smash near Shrewsbury

The crash happened in Longden Common at around 8am on Monday. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 8.11am on Monday, May 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving a car and a caravan.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Minsterley and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"On arrival, no persons were trapped. No action required by fire service."