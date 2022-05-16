Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car and caravan involved in smash near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A car and a caravan were involved in a smash on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The crash happened in Longden Common at around 8am on Monday. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 8.11am on Monday, May 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving a car and a caravan.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Minsterley and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"On arrival, no persons were trapped. No action required by fire service."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News