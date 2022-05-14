Disruption expected with Shrewsbury town centre roadworks to start on Sunday

The roadworks will begin on Sunday

Severn Trent Water is carrying out the work to repair a collapsed sewer on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury – outside Morris Lubricants – which is causing internal flooding at the premises.

The work is due to take place from tomorrow, and will take up to three days to complete.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: “To carry out the repairs, a 3.5 metre deep excavation will be required within the road, with temporary two-way traffic lights installed for safety purposes for the duration of the work.

“During the work a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm to monitor and react to any traffic build-up.

“People are encouraged to use alternative routes into the town centre whilst the work is taking place.