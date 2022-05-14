Disruption expected with Shrewsbury town centre roadworks to start on Sunday

Severn Trent Water is carrying out the work to repair a collapsed sewer on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury – outside Morris Lubricants – which is causing internal flooding at the premises.
The work is due to take place from tomorrow, and will take up to three days to complete.
A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: “To carry out the repairs, a 3.5 metre deep excavation will be required within the road, with temporary two-way traffic lights installed for safety purposes for the duration of the work.
“During the work a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm to monitor and react to any traffic build-up.
“People are encouraged to use alternative routes into the town centre whilst the work is taking place.
“Residents and businesses will be notified and advance warning signs are to be put up on site. The work will also be advertised on the variable messaging signs in and around Shrewsbury.”