Village youngsters get arty for the jubilee

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Villagers in Ryton are planning to celebrate the forthcoming Jubilee with a street party with a bit of a difference.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/05/2022 - Ryton Village Hall jubilee arts project day at Ryton Village Hall..
Partly funded by the arts council. youngsters in the village have been busy creating ceramic installations which will be unveiled on the big day - Sunday June 5 - and can be enjoyed by all visitors to the party.

Around 30 of the children attended a workshop at Ryton Village Hall led by freelance Art and Ceramics workshop leader Stephanie Kelly from Shrewsbury. She works closely with The Hive and has undertaken many similar workshops. She was joined by Mike Griffiths who, like Stephanie was an art teacher. and created the wonderful Wakeman Trail in Shrewsbury

The children had free reign to try out different techniques and let their imagination take flight. The clay tiles are currently being glazed, fired and assembled onto a plaque to be unveiled at the Jubilee celebration and installed at the village hall.

Stephanie said: "We chose this art form because we believe it will engage a really wide age-range from our community, and will inspire creative thinking.

"It will give free reign to the individual child's imagination but then will also come together as a finished product which will be more than the sum of its individual parts."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

