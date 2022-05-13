Village youngsters get arty for the jubilee

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/05/2022 - Ryton Village Hall jubilee arts project day at Ryton Village Hall..

Partly funded by the arts council. youngsters in the village have been busy creating ceramic installations which will be unveiled on the big day - Sunday June 5 - and can be enjoyed by all visitors to the party.

Around 30 of the children attended a workshop at Ryton Village Hall led by freelance Art and Ceramics workshop leader Stephanie Kelly from Shrewsbury. She works closely with The Hive and has undertaken many similar workshops. She was joined by Mike Griffiths who, like Stephanie was an art teacher. and created the wonderful Wakeman Trail in Shrewsbury

The children had free reign to try out different techniques and let their imagination take flight. The clay tiles are currently being glazed, fired and assembled onto a plaque to be unveiled at the Jubilee celebration and installed at the village hall.

Stephanie said: "We chose this art form because we believe it will engage a really wide age-range from our community, and will inspire creative thinking.