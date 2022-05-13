Kian comes through for charity

Kian Jones

Kian Jones is set to graduate from university this summer, ten years after he was diagnosed with a rare germ cell tumour (GCT) on his brain.

Kian went through months of gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment before he was given the all clear nine years ago.

He is due to graduate this summer with a BA (Hons) degree in criminology from the University of Birmingham

His mother Sabina and father David are taking part in Brain Tumour Research's Jog 26.2 Miles in May challenge.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer.

In the years since his illness, Kian has travelled to Ghana, where he helped to build houses, and has gone on to complete a public uniform services course at college before embarking on his degree. Along with his family, he has already raisedaround £4,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Sabina has already completed eight miles towards the 26.2 miles in a month target and David has used it as training for the London Marathon in October, where he will also raise money for the charity.

Sabina said: "“It’s nothing compared to what Kian went through.

“I turned to the internet a lot during his diagnosis – we felt as though our concerns weren’t being taken seriously during the constant trips to hospital.

"I wanted someone to tell us that everything was going to be okay and no matter how much I searched I couldn’t find what I was looking for. I now feel it’s my duty to be the voice I wanted to hear – I needed to

hear.”

"His diagnosis meant he was forced to grow up quite quickly and from initially not wanting to share his story, he is now a great campaigner for young people living with a brain tumour and we can’t wait to watch him graduate at the end of this year.”