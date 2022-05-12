Jubilee teapot raffle to support Shropshire cancer charity

Anna Williams, from Lingen Davies, with Gill Gradwell, from Cooking Kneads

The Emma Bridgewater designed teapot – valued at up to £200 – is on display in the window at Cooking Kneads, on Wyle Cop, and tickets are on now on sale to raise money for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Lingen Davies exists to enhance cancer services and support the community throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Gill Gradwell, from Cooking Kneads, said she was offered the commemorative teapot by a customer and thought it would make a novel fundraiser, as well as giving one lucky ticket holder the chance to claim their prize.

Gill said: “I lost both my parents to cancer, as did my husband. I was asked by a customer if I wanted this collectible teapot and I thought it would be a good way to raise funds for Lingen Davies. It's never been used and is still in its original packaging – it’s a lovely piece.

“It felt like the right thing to do, to give something back. Tickets are £5 each and they are available online or at the shop. I hope lots of people can support this idea – the teapot is a very lovely piece too for the lucky winner."

Anna Williams, from Lingen Davies, said: “A very big thank you to Gill for organising this raffle, the money raised will go directly into funding our work to raise awareness about cancer in the community, help to prevent it, and help improve cancer services and support for those going through it throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.”