Students take to the catwalk in Shrewsbury Shopping Centre

Darwin Shopping Centre

The event is a partnership between The Darwin centre and Shrewsbury Colleges Group to showcase fashions from the Centre’s many national brands and independent stores – including H&M, M&S, JD Sports, Clarks, Bethany’s Boutique, Skechers, Portfolio, New Look, Primark, River Island, and Avantgarde Designs.

Catwalk-style presentations of fashionwear from these retailers – modelled by students from the Shrewsbury Colleges Group – will be held at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

These students will also be showcasing their own fashion projects developed on their courses, and visitors interested in finding out more from Shrewsbury Colleges Group will be able to meet some of their team on the lower level at the information stand.

There will also be lots of opportunities throughout the day to win prizes.