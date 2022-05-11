Shirehall supporters set to protest ahead of Shropshire Council meeting

The protest will take place ahead of full council later this week

Members of the Save Our Shirehall (SOS) group have said they intend to petition councillors ahead of the full meeting of Shropshire Council at 10am on Thursday.

It comes as the council plans to move to a new Shirehall that it wants to build as part of a scheme to re-develop Shrewsbury's Riverside. The project is earmarked to cost around £37m.

As part of the plans the council would look to sell the current Shirehall at Abbey Foregate for development.

Campaigners from the SOS group have called on the council to refurbish the existing building, instead of looking for new premises.

It has claimed the work could be done for £5m – a figure roundly rejected by Shropshire Council as unrealistic. The authority has previously said it would need £24m, although that was back in 2018, with costs expected to have risen substantially.

SOS was previously unsuccessful in an attempt to block any future demolition of the site, after its bid to challenge a 'certificate of immunity from listing' for Shirehall was rejected.

SOS member Ben Webster has questioned any move to spend a significant portion of council funds on a new base.

He said: "With so many people and businesses facing price inflations and a growing cost of living crisis, it is inappropriate in the extreme for Shropshire Council to spend £37m plus on new council offices when our estimated £4m to £5m can fix legacy maintenance, introduce energy improvements, and give us a Shirehall we can again be proud."

SOS founder member John Crowe said: "There are just so many factors and features that make re-use of our basically sound Shirehall the sensible and more responsible option.

"With its civic-hub plan Shropshire Council leadership is so out of touch with modern realities in which, besides excessive financial costs, there are high carbon costs arising from disposing of, demolishing and re-developing the Shirehall site along with carbon costs of a new-build civic-hub. These whole-life carbon costs must be properly assessed."

SOS founder Jessicah Kendrick added: "So too there are costs to council staff, most of whom are still required to work from home – despite the fact that councillors will now meet this Thursday in the Shirehall's council chamber for the first time since Covid struck."

She added: "SOS is petitioning all Shropshire Councillors to reconsider the council's disposal of the Shirehall and instead retain, refurbish, re-occupy and re-use it."

Shropshire Council has previously been clear in saying Shirehall has "failed" as a building and the authority would definitely be leaving the premises.

Speaking earlier this year Mark Barrow, executive director of economy and place at the authority, said: "We are dedicated to leaving Shirehall and will not be changing our position on this.

"The original refurbishment scheme agreed by full council was in excess of £20m and that did not include the removal of asbestos.

"Shirehall has failed technically, functionally and economically and of course it’s green credentials are extremely poor.

"What we have witnessed during the pandemic is an acceleration in the way that digital technology enables us to work, which in turn reduces the need for office space considerably.