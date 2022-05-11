Where to see the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Shropshire as route is revealed

Parasport athlete Kadeena Cox receives the Baton from The Queen at the Queen’s Baton Relay launch

The much-anticipated route planned for the 16th edition of the relay, ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games, will see the Baton Relay spending 11-days touring the West Midlands between July 18 and July 28.

During its journey the baton will cover 180 cities, towns and villages across England before finishing in Birmingham for the opening ceremony.

By then the baton will have travelled by land, air and sea around Commonwealth countries.

On Monday, July 18, it will visit Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, and Shrewsbury and travel by coracle on the River Severn.

This will be followed by visits to Ironbridge, Telford, Newport, Lilleshall, Stafford, Stone, Rudyard and Leek on July 19.

It has already been revealed that members of the Wrekin Rowers will be carrying the baton through part of its journey through the county.

The route will see the Baton travelling to Uttoxeter, Burton-upon-Trent, Lichfield, Burntwood, Chasewater and Tamworth on July 20.

Ironbridge Councillor, Carolyn Healy, said: "It is absolutely fantastic that the Baton Relay is coming to the area.

"I am really pleased that we have the Commonwealth Games taking place so close from July 28 to August 8 and that local people can easily access these and get tickets.

"People from the area have also volunteered to help at the games.

"It really is fantastic that the relay is coming to our area and it is certain to cause a buzz.

"We know that the Olympic torch caused a real stir and I am sure that this will also prompt people to go and watch its journey."

Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the Baton each day and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during the tour of the country.

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said: "While the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is far more than just a journey as it symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history."

Commonwealth Games baton's route in the West Midlands: