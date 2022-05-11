Darren teams up with fellow rowers for tough Channel Challenge in memory of his father

The rowers round a lighthouse on their challenge. photo @joshraper.media

Darren Edwards - known as the Disabled Adverturer, was joined by Nick Beighton, a war veteran who lost his legs in a bomb blast in Afghanistan, and four others to make the six hour journey raising more than £3,000 for a suicide prevention and mental health charities.

The Channel Row Challenge tackled the busiest shipping lane in the world.

He said he finished exhausted after Monday's challenge but elated to have finished as a team.

The 30-year-old's father, Ray, took his own life last year.

Darren said: “After my Dad took his own life last year I wanted to do something to raise awareness about mental health issues and to raise some money for mental health services and show how sport can help.

"All money raised from this gruelling challenge will go directly to supporting several charities and initiatives across the UK, including the charities Ripple Suicide Prevention & Shropshire Mental Health Service, together we can help put an end to suicide and to support those in need right across the UK. There’s something genuinely satisfying about coming up with an idea, sharing that idea with friends and then simply making it happen that has to be one of the best sources of enjoyment - whilst raising money for charity.”

The team included paralympian, Nick Beighton, 73-year-old Colin Hayton, Darren Hardy, Harry Thomas, Louis Alexander and Sally Orange.

They said the row was a huge success and the sea was a gentle swell. They spotted Border Force patrol boats, one warship, various tankers and bulk carriers and some dolphins and seals on their challenge.

Darren said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of individuals across the UK and has resulted in increased pressure on mental health and suicide prevention charities. All money raised from this gruelling challenge will go directly to supporting several charities and initiatives across the UK, including the charities: Ripple Suicide Prevention: helping to save lives through online interventions and Shropshire Mental Health Service (Mind).

"Together we can help put an end to suicide and to support those in need right across the UK."

Currently the challenge has reaised almost £3,500 and people can still donate online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rowingformentalhealth/.

The adventurer almost lost his life in a climbing accident in Snowdonia in 2016.

Determined not to let his disability stop him continuing his adventures Darren has gone on to master many sporting skills from rowing and kayaking to free diving and uses specially built handbikes and off road wheelchairs to explore the world.

He became the first disabled person to kayak from Land’s End to John O’ Groats – a distance of over 1,400 kilometres across some of Europe’s most challenging coastal waters.