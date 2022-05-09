Keeping fit and active at a festival for the over 55s in Shrewsbury

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 08/05/2021 Shrewsbury sports village Over 55s fitness festival, they're doing yoga, walking football and other activities. Pictured, from Tennis Shropshire , Fiona Jones..

The Keep on Moving Shropshire day was part of a festival of events taking place across the county with the aim of encouraging people to keep fit and active.

Many activities were on over from walking netball to tai chi and there was also the chance to have a Functional Fitness MOT, with seven simple tasks which measure strength, balance, flexibility and stamina against the normal range for a person’s age.

Keep on Moving Shropshire Festival co-ordinator, Louisa Jones, said: “It was a fantastic day . There was lots of smiling faces, positive feedback and interest in new activities. Thanks to all who came along and cheerfully got stuck in. From a fun vocal warm-up to the last happy participants wending their well-exercised way home, a great time was had by all.

“Many thanks to our organisations partner organisations Energize, Taking Part, Age UK, Shrewsbury Sports Village and the Shropshire Council Community Wellbeing Outreach Team, who all worked so hard to bring the day together. We’d also like to thank our generous sponsor Quest Freedom Through Movement.