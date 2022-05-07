Young medical student taking on tandem challenge in memory of her closest friend

Amelia Bedford and her father Stewart Bedford will be taking on a charity tandem cycle ride from John O'Groats to Lands End in June in memory of Jack Fenton.

Jack Fenton, from Shrewsbury, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia on July 5, 2019, and after six rounds of chemotherapy was in remission until he relapsed.

Thanks to the Anthony Nolan register he was able to have a stem cell transplant in October 2020 and was doing well until he relapsed again last September.

He then became the first male, and only second person in the country, to receive CAR-T therapy at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in January this year but sadly died on February 18.

Amelia Bedford, 20, from Shrawardine, and her father, veterinary surgeon Stewart Bedford, now plan to take on a challenging tandem ride in his memory.

Stewart, 58, said: "Neither of us had been on a tandem until six weeks ago and it is all a bit of a team effort when it comes to pushing the peddles and balance.

"We have been training by doing 40 miles-a-day and in the next few weeks hope to step this up to 70 miles which is what we will need to do on the challenge.

"My daughter set a target of raising £1,000 initially but we are past that now and have revised the target to £5,000.

Amelia said: "I first met Jack when we were both 16-years-old and taking part in National Citizens Service through local schools.

"Jack was such a gorgeous, caring person and there was never a dull moment with him and he was my closest friend.

"He always thought about others even when his pain was unbearable and deserved the world and my life won’t be the same without him.

"We have decided to do the tandem cycle in honour of Jack and plan to leave Shrewsbury on June 9 and then travel from John O’Groats to Lands End and finally set off on the challenge on June 11.

"This will be a massive challenge as we are both amateur riders but I know no matter how much pain it will be, it will be nothing compared to what Jack had to go through.

"My father is quite adventurous and always into doing something like this and we wanted to raise as much money as possible for two amazing charities which help local families dealing with cancer.

"The Harry Johnson Trust supports families in Shropshire and supported Jack and Katie so much the past few years so half the money raised will go to them.

"Be More Frank is a charity that supports families in Herefordshire and Powys and the other half of the money will go to them.

"We also want to raise awareness for the DKMS register as so many people are not aware they can sign up as a stem cell donor and potentially save someone’s life.

"Jack never gave up hope in his life and he was aiming to go to university to start paramedic training in September.

"We are also planning to hold a charity auction on the June 2 at The Royal Oak at Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, where a selection of prizes will help to raise further funds."