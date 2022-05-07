Top five recognition for college after exam success

Concord College. Picture: Richard Hammerton

The award has been made to Acton Burnell-based Concord College by Best Schools, a national educational organisation, following recent publication of league tables.

The Best Schools rankings are based on A level results in 2021 which were Concord’s best-ever – 76% A* and 94% A*/A. The results are the highest on every measure in Concord’s history.

Over a third of 2021 leavers – 52 students – achieved four A*s or more and two thirds – 96 students – achieved 3 A*s or more.

Ten students finished with outstanding results including four A*s in addition to an A* in EPQ (Extended Project Qualification).

Reflecting on Concord’s award of a dedicatory plaque for its ‘Top 5’ placement in the category for independent co-educational boarding schools, principal Dr Michael Truss said: “I am delighted that once again the superb achievements of our 2021 A level students have been recognised in this way.

“Outstanding outcomes don’t happen by accident and it takes a huge amount of hard work and dedication on the part of all students to secure these.

“They are supported in this by talented and enthusiastic teachers who really care about them. Their achievements serve as inspiration and encouragement for the next cohort of students who are just about to complete their exams.”

The Concord class of 2021 has moved onto top UK and international university destinations as a result of these results which can be read about by clicking on concordcollegeuk.com/news/class-of-2021-achieve-top-university-destinations/