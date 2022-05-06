Tails wagging as Shrewsbury Krazy Races gets new kids zone

Little Rascals mascot Kicca and Krazy Dog, the Krazy Races mascot

Krazy Races, which is being held in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, on May 29, is being sponsored by soft play centre Little Rascals. The Monkmoor-based centre will run the kids zone at the event, boasting kids food stalls, pitch and putt mini golf, face-painting and other family fun activities. It comes after Krazy Races unveiled Krazy Dog as its mascot.

Krazy Races is a free to attend event, first held in Shrewsbury back in 2019. Teams of up to five people create and enter the race while raising money for charity. The first year saw Shrewsbury based company Sarah Belcher events Ltd win‘Best New Event of the year’ for the event after it attracted 17,500 spectators while raising over £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and other local charities.

Jessica Palmer-Jones, business manager from Little Rascals, said: “We are so excited to take part in such an amazing event and really show our support for such a fantastic free family friendly event!"

Organiser Sarah Belcher said: "Their support will dramatically broaden our kids and family offering at the event to give families a much better experience, whilst also ensuring we are able keep our soapbox events free to attend. Krazy Dog has already met Kicca and we can’t wait to welcome the rest of the gang and all the fun of Little rascals to our ‘Krazy’ event.”

Applications are still open for entries to Shrewsbury Krazy Races.