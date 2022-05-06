'Keep dogs on a lead' plea after cow savaged in Shrewsbury

The cow was attacked at Rea Brook Nature Reserve in Shrewsbury. Pictures: Shrewsbury Town Council

The animal was bleeding and had bite and scratch marks after being savaged by the dog at the Rea Brook Nature Reserve in Shrewsbury.

Staff from Shrewsbury Town Council’s countryside and green space team are asking dog owners to ensure that they keep their dogs under close control when using the council’s sites and open spaces around the town.

Jim Goldsmith, countryside ranger for the town council, said: “The cows have recently been brought back in to the Rea Brook Nature Reserve as part of our active management of the land.

“The cow has suffered injuries to her neck and ear and this attack has been reported to the farmer, who will visit the site tomorrow to ensure that his livestock is recovering from the attack.

“The cow is expected to make a full recovery.

“By law, all dogs in public spaces must be under close control and it is an offence to allow a dog to injure livestock. We would ask that people visiting the Rea Brook Nature Reserve be aware that the cattle have been re-introduced to the site for the summer and ensure that their dogs are kept under control.

“If anyone saw the incident, please call West Mercia Police on 101 with the details of the attack.”

The incident happened on Tuesday.

The Rea Brook Valley is the largest of the countryside sites managed by Shrewsbury Town Council, and as the most visited of the town’s sites.