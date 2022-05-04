Notification Settings

Shrewsbury schools get in the dance groove

By Paul Jenkins

A Shrewsbury school welcomed more than 60 children from primary schools across the town to a celebration of dance.

Aisha, Jake, Darcy, Colette, Ella and Evie show off their Bollywood moves at the Prestfelde Dance Workshop.
Aisha, Jake, Darcy, Colette, Ella and Evie show off their Bollywood moves at the Prestfelde Dance Workshop.

Held at Prestfelde School's BCAT Theatre in support of International Dance Day, the aim of the workshops and performances were to highlight the diversity and talents of dancers from all over the globe.

It introduced children in years four and five to a range of dance styles including Bollywood, haka, capoeira, salsa and street dance.

Staff at the school worked in partnership with Severn Bridges Multi-Academy Trust which encompasses Mount Pleasant Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and Greenfields Primary School.

Head of Drama at Prestfelde School, Liberty Randall said: "“The aim was partly to help the pupils to rebuild self-confidence post covid, get them mixing with other children again and give them a way to express their feelings through something creative and fun.

"This dance workshop was something all of the schools within this partnership project felt was extremely important.”

The day ended with a performance of dance routines and choreographed, with pupils able to show off their new skills to their parents.

Shrewsbury
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

