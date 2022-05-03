Disco dancing and foamy fun as families enjoy new Shrewsbury kids festival

Having fun at the foam party was four-year-old Aneurin Sheridan, from Sutton Coldfield

The Camp Severn Kids Festival took place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury over the bank holiday weekend, with monster trucks, a foam party and a circus among an array of attractions.

Saturday and Sunday were exclusively for people with camping tickets for the showground, with Monday being open to everyone.

The festival was organised by JOS Events, run by Emma and Oli Jones. Their children Lari, aged six, and seven-year-old Jack, came up with the idea, and made several suggestions for star attractions.

Such has been the popularity of the event, Emma and Oli are planning on bringing it back next year, as well as another kids event in the school summer holidays in 2023.

Emma said: "It's been fantastic. We've had so much positive feedback. Today has been a bit crazy.

"It rained yesterday (Sunday) but the kids didn't care.

"We had an all-day disco. There were kids skidding on their knees, dads dancing and mums going mental. Just families having loads of fun.

"It was all about family time. Getting everyone off their phones and iPads and just having some fun."