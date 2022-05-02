Person found safe after crews scramble to latest Shrewsbury river search

Thankfully, the person was found safe and well elsewhere, after police, paramedics and the fire service were called to the river near The Boathouse pub on Sunday night.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.52pm on Sunday, May 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'water rescue' in Shrewsbury. Thorough search of river and adjacent areas carried out. Person located elsewhere safely by police.
"Three fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale."
It comes after four serious river incidents in a month in Shrewsbury including two rescues and, sadly, two deaths.
On Saturday afternoon, a man was saved from the river after falling in from Frankwell Bridge.
In April, the body of 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood was found in the river after he went missing several weeks earlier.
At the beginning of the month, 31-year-old Toby Jones died after he fell in the river in Frankwell. And on April 4, Dan Walker, also 31, was saved from the river thanks to the heroic efforts of student Will Mowbray.