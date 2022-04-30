Shrewsbury wine-making couple toast success of vegan tipple

Thomas and Emma Holt in the cellars at Tanners in Shrewsbury. They are now making wine in northern Spain

Thomas and Emma Holt, who are originally from Shrewsbury, moved to northern Spain to forge a wine-making life with their company Paso-Primero.

After numerous awards over the last seven years the couple can now add the title of ‘Best Vegan Friendly Red’ from the recent People’s Choice Drink Awards. Their best-selling wine beat competition from some of the biggest names in the wine industry and proved to be one of the most popular winners of the evening.

Now in their fourth year, the People’s Choice Wine Awards offer a consumer friendly approach to wine with categories specifically chosen to be accessible to the ordinary drinker. Thanks to this fresh approach they attract wine submissions from all over the world, in any packaging formats and at any price point.

Thomas said: "We’re beyond excited that our signature red wine has won. Although we’ve won numerous accolades over the last seven years, this our first top award and an incredibly proud moment for us. We were up against some of the biggest names in the wine industry and still managed to come out on top so it’s a huge validation of the wines we pour our heart and soul into. It’s a major achievement for us."