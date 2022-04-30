Shrewsbury Town superfan remembered with fundraising walk before final game of the season

Earlier pic, Jamie taking them today

Peter Roden died last March of cancer at the age of just 63. He was described as a 'legend' of the Shropshire bowls scene and a 'superfan' of Shrewsbury Town, who he followed all over the country.

His son Robert - who was also celebrating his 30th birthday - along with family members Pauline Roden, Katie Conlon and three-year-old Charlie Conlon walked 14 miles from their home in Dothill, Telford to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Peter Roden's family walked from Telford to Shrewsbury Town

The family set off at 6am to arrive in time for Town's last home game of the season against Wigan Athletic.

They raised around £3,500 in sponsorship and from a raffle, with a prize of a signed football shirt and four tickets for the game donated by the club. The money will go to Macmillan Cancer Support in Telford.

The family were raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Robert said: "It was an early start but we had lovely weather for it and it was a nice way to mark one year since dad died - I just hope the Shrews can win for him.

"Macmillan was fantastic when caring for dad and also a great support for the family during a very tough time.

Robert Roden with his dad's plaque

"We have also had great support along the way and from people who have sponsored us and of course from Shrewsbury Town with the raffle prizes.