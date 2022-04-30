Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

County-wide honours handed out

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Five people from across the county who were given awards in the new years honours list have received their medals from Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner.

Shropshire people honoured
Shropshire people honoured

They were given the British Empire Medal (BEM), awarded for a 'hands on' service to the local community. It may be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or nnovative work of a relatively short duration (three to four years) that has made a significant difference.

The recipients and their guests enjoyed the ceremony and reception, which was hosted at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

Anna Turner said: "“I send my warmest congratulations to all those who have been personally recognised by Her Majesty The Queen, and it was my honour to be able to present them with their awards.

“These honours recognise people who have a made a difference in their communities and those who have devoted themselves over many years – often their whole professional life – to making a difference in their field.”

s

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News