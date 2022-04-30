County-wide honours handed out

Shropshire people honoured

They were given the British Empire Medal (BEM), awarded for a 'hands on' service to the local community. It may be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or nnovative work of a relatively short duration (three to four years) that has made a significant difference.

The recipients and their guests enjoyed the ceremony and reception, which was hosted at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

Anna Turner said: "“I send my warmest congratulations to all those who have been personally recognised by Her Majesty The Queen, and it was my honour to be able to present them with their awards.

“These honours recognise people who have a made a difference in their communities and those who have devoted themselves over many years – often their whole professional life – to making a difference in their field.”