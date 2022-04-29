Over 55s can get 'fitness MOT' at Shrewsbury fit festival

Over 55s can get a 'fitness MOT' at the event in Shrewsbury

Community Resource is running the tests at the launch event of ‘Keep on Moving Shropshire’, which is being held at Shrewsbury Sports Village between 9.30am and 4pm on Sunday, May 8.

The one-to-one session, known as ‘Functional Fitness MOT’, comprises seven simple tasks which measure strength, balance, flexibility and stamina against the normal range for a person’s age.

Susie Hancock, development officer at Community Resource, said: “We have run fitness testing events around the county and this event will allow more local people to come and test themselves against 'normal' for their age.”

The charity’s testers will also be offering advice on how to become more active and share information on general health, exercises to do at home and activities available in the area.

Susie added: “There are so many benefits to keeping physically active, especially as the risk of falling, and potentially causing fractures, increases with age. Maintaining strength and balance with simple, effective exercises is the best way to reduce this risk so we encourage anyone who would like advice on how to incorporate them into their lives to visit us at Keep on Moving Shropshire.”

The Keep on Moving Shropshire festival is a partnership between Shropshire Council, Shropshire Telford and Wrekin CCG, Age UK, Energize and Taking Part, along with other voluntary and community sector partners including Community Resource.

The purpose is to help people in Shropshire of all abilities to connect to fun and healthy activities near them.

Fitness tests by Community Resource will be available from 10am to 2.30pm and can take up to an hour.