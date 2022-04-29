Fresh calls for new school in Shrewsbury after fifth of pupils miss out on first choice

Councillor Alex Wagner

Shrewsbury councillor Alex Wagner has made the plea after a concerned parent asked what could be done at a recent town council meeting.

According to the latest data, more than one fifth of pupils in Shrewsbury have failed to get into their first choice secondary school with just 79 per cent being accepted, considerably less than the Shropshire average of 94 per cent.

Liberal Democrat councillor Mr Wagner, who represents the Bowbrook area, launched a petition for a new secondary school last year. It garnered over 500 signatures and prompted Shropshire Council to announce a ‘major review’ on school places – the local authority having previously denied there was any issue in Shrewsbury and claimed there was ‘no need’ for a new premises.

Councillor Wagner said: “Shrewsbury has a real issue when it comes to secondary school choice. It is plain to see that we simply do not have enough places to offer parents and children a meaningful choice of school, and that as our town grows at a rapid pace, things will get worse. The only solution is to pick one of the several sites available for a new school and to commit to plans.

“Though it may be politically convenient for our leaders to ignore the problem and lack of choice when it comes to secondary school provision in Shrewsbury, it is a reality for thousands of parents and children every year.

“We should be a town where people are proud to send their kids to school and where everyone can get a good education in their community, not one where people simply get what they’re given with no input.