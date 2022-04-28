TV's Adrian Chiles to join former Shrewsbury mayor in addiction conference

Adrian Chiles

Leading experts in alcohol addiction have joined forces with ex-Shrewsbury mayor Jane Mackenzie, former host of The One Show and Match of the Day 2 Mr Chiles and journalist Camilla Tominey to host a virtual event on Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20.

The conference, titled ‘Alcohol - Sharing the Truth’ will include inspiring talks and discussions from leading experts as well as those who’ve experienced addiction first-hand. Together they will demonstrate how dangerous alcohol can be, the damage it does to the body, as well as how the latest research is teaching us new ways to approach treatment and recovery.

The event was the brainchild of Jane, who set up the charity Share Shrewsbury following the death of her daughter Amy Liebich, who battled alcohol addiction.

Jane said: “I feel I have been compelled to organise this conference following the death of my daughter Amy, who battled with alcohol addiction all her adult life. This is a chance for Amy’s voice to be heard and to speak out about the changes that must happen in order to prevent more young people from dying prematurely because they can’t stop drinking.

“We need to challenge the stigma and shame felt by sufferers as it often prevents them from ever seeking help. We need to look at better ways to support people into recovery and we need to understand that alcohol addiction is a progressive disease that changes the brain. Just like any other chronic disease, it requires expert and adequate treatment by trained professionals.

“It’s more important than ever that we have open conversations around alcohol, and explain to the public that this is a highly addictive and toxic drug, which is the biggest cause of death globally according to the World Health Organisation."

Expert speakers will include former Government advisory board member Chip Somers, national recovery champion Dr Ed Day, Professor David Nutt and Professor Markus Heilig. Mr Chiles opened up about his excess drinking in 2018 in a BBC Two documentary, Drinkers Like Me.