Skaters to honour victim of Shrewsbury river tragedy

Toby Jones

A skating jam is being held in honour of Toby Jones this evening, after the 31-year-old died earlier this month.

Toby, who was a keen skater and thrill seeker, was on a night out in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 1 when he fell into the river in Frankwell. He was pulled out at Victoria Quay but, sadly, he couldn't be saved.

The event is being held at Unit 1 Park Works in Stoke-on-Trent tonight at 7pm. Toby's mum Shane Gayme will be in attendance.

A statement from the organisers said: "We recently lost an extremely good friend and roller blader.

"We have organised a jam at Unit 1 Park Works, 7pm till late. We have a few sponsors with some prizes up for grabs.

"We would greatly appreciate any more sponsors wishing to add a little extra in the bag for prizes.