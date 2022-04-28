Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Skaters to honour victim of Shrewsbury river tragedy

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Skaters will take to the half pipes and rails in a tribute to their friend who died tragically in the River Severn.

Toby Jones
Toby Jones

A skating jam is being held in honour of Toby Jones this evening, after the 31-year-old died earlier this month.

Toby, who was a keen skater and thrill seeker, was on a night out in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 1 when he fell into the river in Frankwell. He was pulled out at Victoria Quay but, sadly, he couldn't be saved.

The event is being held at Unit 1 Park Works in Stoke-on-Trent tonight at 7pm. Toby's mum Shane Gayme will be in attendance.

A statement from the organisers said: "We recently lost an extremely good friend and roller blader.

"We have organised a jam at Unit 1 Park Works, 7pm till late. We have a few sponsors with some prizes up for grabs.

"We would greatly appreciate any more sponsors wishing to add a little extra in the bag for prizes.

"The night itself, is completely free. Please come down and join us in skating for Toby Jones. There will be a collection pot on the night, but this is not compulsory as we would far prefer people to just come and honour Toby by skating with us all and making the night a great one in his name."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News