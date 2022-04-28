Skaters to honour victim of Shrewsbury river tragedy

A skating jam is being held in honour of Toby Jones this evening, after the 31-year-old died earlier this month.
Toby, who was a keen skater and thrill seeker, was on a night out in Shrewsbury on Friday, April 1 when he fell into the river in Frankwell. He was pulled out at Victoria Quay but, sadly, he couldn't be saved.
The event is being held at Unit 1 Park Works in Stoke-on-Trent tonight at 7pm. Toby's mum Shane Gayme will be in attendance.
A statement from the organisers said: "We recently lost an extremely good friend and roller blader.
"We have organised a jam at Unit 1 Park Works, 7pm till late. We have a few sponsors with some prizes up for grabs.
"We would greatly appreciate any more sponsors wishing to add a little extra in the bag for prizes.
"The night itself, is completely free. Please come down and join us in skating for Toby Jones. There will be a collection pot on the night, but this is not compulsory as we would far prefer people to just come and honour Toby by skating with us all and making the night a great one in his name."