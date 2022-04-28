Mannequins and matchstick men as art and fashion collide in Shrewsbury shop

Some of the artwork already in Pockets

Store bosses have joined forces with local art gallery, the Soden Collection, to highlight how art and fashion have influenced each other over the ages.

People are being urged to visit the store and enjoy a glass of chilled champagne while viewing the five floors of menswear on show as well as 20 items of original artwork including paintings, sculpture, lithographs and photographs.

The artwork, worth thousands of pounds, includes an original lithograph of The Mill Scene signed by Lowry.

Mingled among the floors of fashion, the artwork also includes an original work by Andy Warhol and several by his friend and pop-artist Keith Haring.

There are two works of surrealist art on view by Spanish artist Joan Miro as well as work by Gary Drew, a local artist from Wales who did graffiti work and a mural for Severn Social.

Sophie Taylor, the 26-year-old store manager, said: "The artwork is mingled with five floors of clothing and we are hoping that Gary Drew will be mingling with guests.

"Art and fashion go hand-in-hand.

"As far back as history goes art and fashion are luxury items and have influenced each other.

"The artist Andy Warhol was self-conscious and decided that he had to look good to portray his art.

"We believe that people will enjoy viewing the artwork through this collaboration with the Soden Collection which is a contemporary art and sculpture gallery during this exclusive instore event.

"People will be able to enjoy looking at the artwork and even buying the pieces as well as finding high-end fashion pieces to add to their wardrobe."