Historic churches open gardens programme set to start this weekend

Getting ready to open their garden at The Leasowes, Cound, are Robert and Tricia Bland.

The first garden to be opened as part of the county-wide scheme will be The Leasowes at Cound, on May 1.

Owner Robert Bland, 70, and his wife, Tricia, have spent more than 20 years developing the 10-acre site which features an arboretum of more than 700 different types of trees.

It also includes hundreds of rare and hybrid rhododendrons which are expected to be blooming when visitors arrive.

Robert said that he is looking forward to welcoming visitors from between 9.30am and 5pm, with an admission charge of £5.

He said: "We have lived here since 1987 and this is a low maintenance garden.

"I previously owned a lawnmower business and my wife was a nurse and we don't have a lot of help.

"Most of the work is done by the two of us and we are hoping that a lot of the rhododendrons will be flowering when people arrive.

"Money raised goes to a good cause as it helps local churches, such as St Peter's at Cound, which require maintenance.

"This will be the first time for five years that we have opened the garden to the public and it is an opportunity for people to see how the garden has developed.

"We welcome people with children as well as dogs on leads and will be serving refreshments and cake."

On May 11 The Citadel at Weston-Under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury, will be open from 2pm to 5.30pm with admission £5.

May 15 will see Arvon Centre (The Hurst), Clunton, open from 2pm to 5pm with admission £6 and limited WC access, and on May 22 Pontesbury Garden Trail at Pontesbury will be open from 12.30pm to 4pm with admission £5.

May 29 will see Stokesay Court at Onibury, Craven Arms open from 2pm to 5pm with admission £5.

On June 12 Westwood House at Oldbury, Bridgnorth, will open from 2 to 5pm with admission £5, and on June 18 and 19 New Clunbury Garden Trail at Clunbury will open from noon to 5pm, with plants and produce available and admission £5.

On June 26 people will be able to enjoy the Cleobury Mortimer Garden Trail at Cleobury Mortimer from noon to 4pm with admission £5.

Kingsland Garden Trail will open on July 3 at Shrewsbury, from 2pm to 5pm with admission £5.

July 10 will see Bitterley Court at Bitterley, open from 10am to 5pm, with light lunches available and admission £6, and on July 24 Sambrook Garden Trail at Sambrook, Newport, will be open from noon to 5pm with admission £6, and Cardington Garden Trail at Cardington will open on July 31 from noon to 6pm, with admission £6.

August 21 will see Broadward Hall, Clungunford, open from 2pm to 5pm, with plants and books, and admission £6.

September 4 will also see Delbury Hall Walled Garden, Diddlebury, open from 11am to 5pm with admission £5, and on September 11 New Preen Manor at Church Stretton will open from 2pm to 5pm with a charge of £6.

The Leasowes can be found using the postcode SY5 6AF.