Singing market trader to use her voice for Ukraine at Shrewsbury concert

Libby Gliksman runs the Market Cookshop stall by day at Shrewsbury Market Hall, and by night sings the hits of The Beatles, Abba, Adele and more.

She is staging a fundraising charity concert for Ukraine in the market hall this Saturday at 3.15pm.

Money raised through donations on the day will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal run by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Moved by the terrible stories of human tragedy and suffering, coming out of Ukraine, Libby was compelled to do something to help people whose lives have been blighted by the war.

During the 45-minute concert she will perform from the gallery of the market, accompanied by pianist Dean Ames.

Libby, who has previously been voted as one of the Midlands' top three best solo singers, plans to sing hits by a variety of iconic performers, spanning different eras.

Donations will be collected during the concert to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to people in Ukraine who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Libby said: “I’m excited to be able to use my voice to help people as much as I can. I can’t wait to sing to help people in Ukraine because I can’t bear what they are going through. I just hope that everyone donates as much as they possibly can, as every little helps. It really does all add up!”

The market hall, in Claremont Street, will remain fully open during the performance. The market is home to 55 independent businesses including retailers, cafes, bars, food producers, artists and handcrafters.