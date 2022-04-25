New Lib Dem group leader for Shrewsbury 'proud' ahead of 'huge job'

Councillor Rob Wilson

Councillor Rob Wilson will be the party's leader within Shrewsbury Town Council from May 6, taking over from Councillor David Vasmer. The leader of the town council is Labour's Alan Mosley.

Councillor Wilson, who defeated former Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting to win the Copthorne seat in the local elections on May 6 last year, takes over from Councillor Vasmer on the anniversary of his victory. Underdale councillor Mr Vasmer is now the party's leader within Shropshire Council.

“I’m really proud to be taking on the leadership of the Town Council Liberal Democrats, though I know we have a huge job ahead of us and a lot of hard work to do for people in this town," said Councillor Wilson.

“I would like to thank David Vasmer, whose leadership has seen the Shrewsbury Liberal Democrats gain seats, make a real difference at town council, and who has left the party in roaring health and on an upward trajectory.”