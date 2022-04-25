Dealership to host caravan and motorhome show

Salop Leisure is hosting a show

Salop Leisure, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is welcoming visitors to the West Midlands Caravand & Motorhome Experimental Show from this Friday, April 29, to Monday, May 2.

More than 35 of the latest 2022 caravan holiday homes and lodge models will be displayed, and there will be inflatable slides and ice cream to keep kids entertained.

“Our aim is to match as many potential customers as possible with holiday homes already sold to parks,” said Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager. “Park operators will have trade stands exhibiting for the duration of the show, both outside in individual marquees as well as some in dedicated internal space.”

A touring caravan and motorhome showcase will promote new Swift models for 2022, with part exchange packages offered to existing owners.

An accessory shop, which will have a range of offers on awnings during the show, will feature various exhibits by suppliers including cooking demonstrations by Cadac, a motor mover obstacle course by Power-touch and a competition to find the fastest person to blow up an inflatable awning.

Customers who download a free show ticket in advance from salopleisure.co.uk/caravanevent-spring2022 will receive a voucher for a complimentary hot drink in the Love Coffee restaurant.

“This year’s show will focus on customers who are exploring routes to ownership but haven’t yet chosen whether to buy a holiday home, luxury lodge, touring caravan or motorhome,” added Mr Glover.

“Previous shows have attracted more than 15,000 visitors and we anticipate a similar attendance this year due to the continuing staycation boom.

“We attract a mixture of existing owners, first time buyers and local families who come to explore the exciting lifestyle afforded by caravan and motorhome ownership in a fun and relaxed atmosphere, with expert advice and exclusive show discounts available.