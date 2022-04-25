Dan Nightingale to MC at Shrewsbury comedy festival

Festival director Kevin Bland said: “We thought that after over a decade of hiding him away in The Walker Theatre hosting the Severn Jesters comedy nights, we would finally unleash Dan Nightingale in the big room next door. We imagined this would be a big thrill for him too but as he, along with his podcast Have A Word, is poised to sell out the 10,000 seat Liverpool Arena, it's more of an honour for us to have him! Dan has been ripping gigs up and down the country for 20 years and now is his time, as more people than ever will be able to witness his brilliance. We're delighted for him and delighted to be part of his journey to becoming a household name.”