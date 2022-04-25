Dan Nightingale to MC at Shrewsbury comedy festival

The Severn Jesters host will compere the gala show, which headline acts Flo & Joan, Steve Royle, Gary Delaney, Seann Walsh and Paul Sinha.
Festival director Kevin Bland said: “We thought that after over a decade of hiding him away in The Walker Theatre hosting the Severn Jesters comedy nights, we would finally unleash Dan Nightingale in the big room next door. We imagined this would be a big thrill for him too but as he, along with his podcast Have A Word, is poised to sell out the 10,000 seat Liverpool Arena, it's more of an honour for us to have him! Dan has been ripping gigs up and down the country for 20 years and now is his time, as more people than ever will be able to witness his brilliance. We're delighted for him and delighted to be part of his journey to becoming a household name.”
Aside from the gala show, which will take place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Sunday, July 17, the festival has also released details of the other performers and venues which will make up festival calendar in Shrewsbury’s town centre.
On Thursday, July 14, Josh Pugh, Lou Conran and Eddy Brimson will be in The Loft at The Old Post Office.
Then, on Friday, July 15, Justin Moorhouse, Rob Rouse and Andrew Ryan will perform at Henry Tudor House.
Mike Cappozola, Alistair Barrie, Danny McLoughlin will be at The Old Market Hall on Saturday, July 16.
Following the one-hour stand up performances, there will also be ‘late and lively‘ shows on Friday and Saturday evening at Havana Republic.
Tickets for these performances, as well as the gala show, are available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/shrewsburyinternationalcomedyfestival/