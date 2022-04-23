Jack Michael McMillan was found dead by his partner, Catherine Ilott, at their home in Crowmere Road, on December 13.

The emergency services were called and police determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A post mortem toxicology report concluded that he had taken drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery recorded a verdict that Mr McMillan's death had been drug related. He said there was no indication that he had wanted to kill himself.