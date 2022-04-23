Notification Settings

Shrewsbury man's death was drug related, coroner records

By David Tooley

A 29-year-old Shrewsbury man's death was drug related, a coroner has recorded.

Jack Michael McMillan was found dead by his partner, Catherine Ilott, at their home in Crowmere Road, on December 13.

The emergency services were called and police determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A post mortem toxicology report concluded that he had taken drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery recorded a verdict that Mr McMillan's death had been drug related. He said there was no indication that he had wanted to kill himself.

The inquest heard that Mr McMillan's father had been due to attend but had tested positive for Covid but wished for the proceedings to conclude. Mr McMillan's partner listened to the proceedings online.

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

