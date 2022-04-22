Wedding dress event at charity shop after dozens donated by bridal business

Hope House area manager Fiona MacDougall, at the charity's shop in Shrewsbury showing off some of the wedding dresses for sale.

The ex-display dresses will be on sale during a special event at the Hope House Children’s Hospice shop in Shrewsbury between Thursday, April 29 and Monday, May 2.

All wedding dresses will be priced at £65 – each available at the shop on Lancaster Retail Park in Harlescott.

All the dresses were donated by the Severn Brides shop in Shrewsbury, which closed its doors earlier this year, and come from a range of designers including Alfred Angelo, Mark Lesley, Ronald Joyce and San Patrick.

As well as wedding dresses there will also be a selection of bridesmaid dresses, shoes and tiaras, all available at reasonable prices.

“We were delighted to receive this brilliant donation of wedding dresses,” said the area manager Fiona MacDougall.

“These dresses really are stunning and brand new would have cost hundreds of pounds if not more. If you are looking for a wedding dress this year, but haven’t quite put your finger on the right one then why not come along.

“We will have changing rooms open across the weekend, so come and have a look, take your time and find that special dress to complete your wedding day.”

The wedding dress event will take place during the shop’s opening hours of 9.30am to 4.45pm – and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.