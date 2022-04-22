Shrewsbury Regatta to return for first time since the start of the pandemic

Shrewsbury's regatta is set to return next month after a two-year enforced break.

The event will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury.

As it returns after a two-year gap the event also has a new name – The Brewin Dolphin Shrewsbury Regatta, after the organisers secured new sponsors.

The regatta is a popular event in the county calendar, with many spectators lining the banks of the River Severn to watch competitors over the course of the two days.

It is also one of the oldest rowing events, having first been held in 1871.

Michael Ratcliff, a member of the organisers Pengwern Boat Club, said they were delighted the event would be returning.

He said: "Unfortunately the time of year meant that in 2020 we were bang in the middle of the first lockdown, and last year the second lockdown was in full swing.

"So we are very pleased that it looks like we will finally go ahead.

"It is one of the oldest events in the calendar. It was first held in 1871 and it has taken place more or less every year since then – apart from enforced breaks due to the world wars and when the river is flooded – or more recently because of Covid."

Races will take place on the River Severn in Shrewsbury between English Bridge and the boathouses opposite the Quarry.

The organisers expect around 1,500 competitors to take part from rowing clubs all over the country.

Races will take place roughly every three minutes on both the Saturday and the Sunday, with supporters from the competing clubs cheering the crews on.

There will be races for 8's, 4's and pairs as well as quad, double and single sculling boats.

Competitors will include men, women, juniors and masters.

Entry to the regatta for spectators will be free of charge and the public will be able to watch the racing from the river banks on both sides of the river.