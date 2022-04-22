Inquest hears woman could have been dead at home for six weeks before being found

Shirehall in Shrewsbury

Madelaine McCabe, aged 34, was found by police in her home in Brunel Way, Belle Vue, on November 8, 2021.

But an inquest on Thursday was told that she may have died at any time between September 29 and November 8.

"Because she had not been seen for a while means that we can't give a cause of her death," senior coroner John Ellery said.

The inquest at Shirehall, with her mother and sister present, was told that she had a history of suffering from anxiety, schizophrenia, and drug overdose.

Police had been alerted after she had not been seen for so long. Detectives confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances regarding her death.