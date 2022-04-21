Shrewsbury town wardens would offer 'reassuring presence'

The Quarry in Shrewsbury was the focus of anti-social behaviour last year

Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council have all joined forces to look at employing the new rangers – issuing a tender for firms to bid for a contract to run the service.

Under the plan, the rangers will be asked to focus on the town centre and The Quarry, primarily to cut down on anti-social behaviour, littering, fly-tipping, graffiti and drug use.

The emphasis will largely be on late afternoons and early evenings, as well as later into the evening during busy periods.

It comes after a number of incidents in the Quarry during May and June last year, with town clerk Helen Ball saying at the time that reports had become "relentless".

As a result of the issues, independent security workers were employed, but now the hope is that plans for the 'Shrewsbury Town Centre Rangers' will help cut down on any repeat issues.

Stephanie Mansell Jones of Shrewsbury BID, said: “While crime levels are generally low, there is a cumulative impact of low-level anti-social behaviour that causes some concern and, while we don’t anticipate these levels significantly rising, there are always going to be instances of unacceptable levels of behaviour.

“Shrewsbury already has a good safety record and the thinking behind the Town Centre Rangers scheme is to help maintain that record as one of the safest places to live, work and visit.”

Mrs Ball, clerk to Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “The rangers will provide a high-visibility presence and work with all partners including the police, Shrewsbury Watch, the town council and Shropshire Council to act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour, graffiti, littering and drug use.

“They will patrol the town centre and act as our eyes and ears – logging and reporting incidents and identifying hot-spots. They will also provide a welcoming face to visitors, dealing with any requests for information, be a reassuring presence for businesses and residents and promote our safety initiatives.”

Security firms have until Friday, April 29, to bid for the contract.

Andy Wilde, of Shropshire Council, added: “Preferred candidates will already have, or be able to build, a working relationship with town centre businesses, partners and residents, and will need to meet a number of criteria to ensure we have the right people working towards the success of the scheme.

“We are looking forward to receiving bid applications and getting this scheme under way.”