Inquest opened into death of pensioner hit by vehicle

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Comments

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of an 88-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle near his Shrewsbury home.

Mount Pleasant Road, Ditherington Road junction. Picture: Google
Retired joiner John Anthony Evans, of Mount Pleasant Road, had been hit by a moving vehicle on December 23, 2020 and suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital but later moved to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, where he sadly died on January 15, 2021.

The police have been investigating the circumstances, the coroner at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard on Thursday.

Senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery formally adjourned the full inquest to June 14, 2022.

A statement from West Mercia Police at the time said officers were appealing for witnesses after a collision in Shrewsbury.

Police said a collision happened around 5.40pm on December 23, on Mount Pleasant Road at the junction with Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury.

Officers said a pedestrian was knocked over after being struck by a Citreon Luton van.

The pedestrian, in his 80s, was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 465_I_23122020 alternatively information can be reported online under the Tell Us About section at westmercia.police.uk.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

