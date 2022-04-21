Floral snaps sought for Shrewsbury in Bloom portfolio

During a judges visit for a previous Bloom competition, Shrewsbury Town Council's Keith Roberts with judges Nicola Clarke and Joe Hayden

The Shrewsbury in Bloom group are looking for photos to feature on the front and back cover of this year's competition entry, and is offering residents the chance to be part of it.

The portfolio will be presented to the Royal Horticultural Society’s judges when they visit the town to inspect the town against exacting criteria.

The portfolio contains details of life in Shrewsbury over the course of a twelve-month period and which the judges are unable to view during their brief visit in the summer.

Shrewsbury in Bloom isn’t just about the plants and flowers we see around town. As part of the town’s entry into the Bloom competitions, Shrewsbury is judged on a number of criteria, including horticultural excellence, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Keith Roberts, chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, said: “With the spring weather, we’re starting to see the flowers bloom around the town which helps to make everywhere look more colourful. This is a great chance for our residents to take iconic photos of the town.

“The photos we’re looking for don’t necessarily have to be of flowers, but can be of buildings or places of local interest that show the beautiful town we live in.”

Photos should be taken within the last twelve months in the town of Shrewsbury.