Chance to have say on crime, major projects and Ukraine at Shrewsbury town meeting

Shrewsbury Town Council is holding its annual town meeting on Monday, April 25 at Theatre Severn, and it is open to anyone who lives in the town.

Major projects are expected to be discussed, including the North West Relief Road and the Big Town Plan, as well as the climate change strategy and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The session, which will begin at 7pm, will provide an opportunity to raise questions on matters affecting the town, and for the public to learn of the work undertaken by councillors over the last twelve months.

There will also be presentations from Shrewsbury BID highlighting the development of the Big Town Plan in conjunction with both Shropshire Council and the Town Council, as well as an update from West Mercia Police.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the council, said: “I am proud of the town council and its partners and the success stories we have witnessed over the last twelve months, despite continuing financial and service pressures.

“The last couple of years have been fraught with challenges, not only from flooding and its devastating effects on certain areas of the town and some of our assets, but also coronavirus in terms of the added expense and necessary support in keeping people safe.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to work to a balanced budget without cuts in services and we are able announce that we will have a zero increase in Council Tax demands this year, especially given the significant cost of living increases for residents being widely predicted elsewhere.

“We have continued to oppose the North West Relief Road proposals while continuing to play a big role in the Big Town Plan project and associated highways and traffic plans.

“We have also made good progress in implementing our climate change strategy and our planning committee continues to promote best practice.

“Group leaders have recently pledged support for the people of Ukraine and we will be putting forward proposals to support humanitarian efforts, including financial commitments, especially for those seeking refuge within Shropshire and Shrewsbury.

“This meeting will give our residents a chance to have their say on these and any other issues raised. We would encourage people to join us with a view to making their voices heard. We always welcome people’s views on how we can best protect and promote our vital local services so as to maintain the high standards we have all come to expect.”

For those unable to attend the meeting, it will be live-streamed on the town council’s Facebook page.