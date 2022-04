Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized by police. Pictures: Sergeant Ingrid Tozer

One man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has since been charged and remanded after 300 plants were found at a property in Leebotwood, near Church Stretton.

The warrant was carried out yesterday morning.

Sergeant Ingrid Tozer shared images of the plants found, and said: "Shrewsbury SNT and CID did another warrant this morning. One in custody and a lot of cannabis plants seized."

